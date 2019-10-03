Galway gears up for landfall of Storm Lorenzo this afternoon

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Galway’s local authorities are gearing up ahead of Storm Lorenzo today.

Galway City and Councy Councils have put several precautionary measures in place to deal with flooding and dangerous wind levels.

The storm is expected to bring winds of up to 130 kilometres an hour to the west when it makes landfall in Galway this afternoon and evening.

Galway, Mayo, Clare, Kerry and Limerick are forecast to be worst affected, with a status orange warning in effect in those areas from this evening.

The Galway County Council Crisis Management Team is working on a series of precautionary measures.

Sandbags are available for collection at the Square in Kinvara, the council depot in Clarinbridge and in the Connemara area by contacting 091 509095.

Following meetings of Galway City Council’s Crisis Management Team yesterday, a number of precautionary measures have been put in place in the city.

This includes road closures at both Salthill, and the Seapoint Promenade from Grattan Road to Blackrock which will be closed from 5.00pm this evening for the duration of the warning until 3am tomorrow.

There may be further closures throughout the city as required and the situation will be closely monitored.

There will also be car park closures with both Seapoint and Toft Park car parks closed from 1.00pm this afternoon.

The flood defence barrier has been installed along the River Corrib at the Spanish Arch.

Sandbag filling facilities are available at Claddagh Hall, the entrance to Mutton Island Treatment Centre and The former Tourist Office adjacent to the Aquariam in Salthill.