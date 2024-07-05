Galway Garden Festival to get underway at Claregalway Castle

This year’s Galway Garden Festival is getting underway at Claregalway Castle this weekend.

The annual event is a gathering of Ireland’s plant traders, expert speakers, and food and craft producers.

There’ll also be a host of musical entertainment & open-air performances, as well as activities and events for kids.

The event takes place tomorrow and Sunday between 11am and 6pm.

Proceeds from the entry ticket go to the Christian Blind Mission.

Part of the festival is the Galway Flower Show – and organiser Maria Maguire says it’ll offer something for everyone.