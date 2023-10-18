Galway Bay FM

18 October 2023

~1 minutes read

Galway Gardaí “well aware” highly public feud could “break out again”

Share story:
Galway Gardaí “well aware” highly public feud could “break out again”

Galway Gardaí say they are “well aware” the recent highly public feud could “break out again”

More than 25 people have been arrested to date over involvement in a highly public feud that recently spilled onto the streets of the city.

Sixteen people have appeared before the courts, and this week’s meeting of the City Joint Policing Committee heard more are to appear in the near future.

Garda Chief Superintendent Gerry Roche said Gardaí are “well aware” the situation could “break out again”.

The meeting heard claims from Councillor Frank Fahy that local residents in some areas are “living in fear” of being caught in the crossfire.

Speaking after the meeting to David Nevin, Chief Superintendent Roche said Gardaí will take action on any criminality.

Share story:

Bus Éireann assessing options to improve peak-time performance on strained 404 service between Oranmore and Westside

Bus Éireann has confirmed it’s actively assessing options to improve peak-time performance on the 404 bus route between Oranmore and Westside. As c...

Aughrim students collect 90,000 batteries in recycling competition

Pupils in St Catherine’s National School in Aughrim are encouraging other schools to take part in this year’s WEEE battery recycling competition. ...

TG4 documentary tells life story of Redemptorist priest from Attymon

A TG4 documentary airing tonight gives a personal insight to the life of Redemptorist priest Tony Flannery, who is native of Attymon. Tony was suspended f...

Two High Court judges attend launch of University of Galway Law Review

Two High Court judges – Honorable Mr. Justices Rory Mulcahy and Tony O’Connor – have attended the launch of the second volume of the Uni...