Galway Gardai warn of upsurge in fraudsters trying to scam members of the public

From the Galway Bay FM newsroom:

Galway Gardai are warning that while Covid restrictions may have eased, there’s been an upsurge in the incidence of fraudsters trying to scam members of the public.

Following an increase in scam call activity across the county in recent weeks, Gardai are warning those who are contacted to watch out for criminals who are trying to gather personal information.

The latest scam calls feature a recorded message in which fraudsters claim to be contacting you in relation to an Amazon account.

Galway Crime Prevention Officer Sergeant Michael Walsh says if the caller is looking for personal information, just hang up.

You can hear the full interview with Sergeant Michael Walsh on the podcast section of our website.