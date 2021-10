From the Galway Bay FM Newsroom: Drivers across Galway are being urged to reduce their speed for National Slow Down Day.

The annual campaign from the Road Safety Authority and Gardai calls on motorists to slow down.

113 people have died on Irish roads this year.

Inspector Conor Madden Divisional Roads Policing Inspector for Galway says drivers should be aware that Gardai will be actively targeting those breaking the speed limits today.