Galway Gardaí urge public to be vigilant as thieves target oil tanks

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Gardaí are urging the public to be vigilant as thieves step up their targeting of oil tanks across the county.

It comes amid spiraling fuels costs, and 2 incidents in Moycullen last week in which over €1 thousand worth of oil was stolen.

Gardaí advise that tanks are screened from view, oil levels are checked frequently, deliveries be made in smaller and more frequent deliveries, and sensor security lighting is installed.

Speaking to Sally-Ann Barrett, Sergeant Mick Walsh says there shouldn’t be an over-reliance on any one method of protecting your tank.