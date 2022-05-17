Galway Gardaí urge public to be considerate of increased number of cyclists on roads

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Gardaí are appealing to the public to be considerate of the increased number of cyclists on our roads this week.

It’s as National Bike Week is underway until Sunday evening, with events planned across the country.

Gardaí are asking drivers to treat cyclists with respect and share the road safely – not only this week, but at all other times.

We’re also reminded that Galway City and County Council are distributing armbands, reflective stickers and hi-vis jackets free of charge.