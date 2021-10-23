Galway gardai urge drivers to slow down behind the wheel this Bank Holiday weekend

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Drivers across County Galway are being urged to slow down behind the wheel this Bank Holiday weekend.

The Road Safety Authority says 5 people have been killed and 59 people seriously injured in October Bank Holiday collisions across the country between 2016-2020.

This weekend Gardai are urging motorists to reduce their speed and be mindful of vulnerable road users

Inspector Conor Madden, Divisional Roads Policing Inspector for Galway says Gardai will be out in force right across the city and county.