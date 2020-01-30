Galway Gardaí to host ‘meet and greet’ events in 16 locations across county

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An Gardaí Síochána will host ‘meet and greet’ events in 16 locations across the county tomorrow.

Local Gardaí, IFA branch representatives and community representatives from the National Rural Safety Forum will engage with locals at the events.

It’s part of National Garda Community Engagement Day with over 300 hundred events taking place nationwide.

The rural safety day was first established last year.

Meet and greets will be held in Athenry, Ballymoe, Clifden, Clonberne, Dunmore, Glenamaddy, Glinsk, Gort, Headford and Kilconnell.

Other locations are Leitir Mór, Lerhin, Loughrea, Maam and Milltown.

Full details are on the Garda Western Region Facebook page