Galway Gardaí to crackdown on driving offences ahead of bank holiday weekend

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Gardaí will be cracking down on driving offences as we head into the bank holiday weekend as part of National Slow Down Day, which has been launched at NUI Galway.

National Slow Down Day is in effect until 7am tomorrow as Gardai call on drivers to reduce their speed for the long weekend.

The traffic corp will be looking out for offences including drink and drug driving, speeding, and not wearing a seatbelt.

Roads Policing Inspector for Galway Conor Madden spoke to Aisling Bolton-Dowling at today’s launch.