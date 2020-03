Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Gardai will be clamping down on drink and drug driving this weekend and in the lead up to the St. Patrick’s Day festivities.

It comes as people are being urged to avoid large gatherings as part of the measures to combat the spread of Coronavirus.

Over 450 road accidents have occurred in Galway in the first two months of this year.

Sergeant Noel Kelly says, motorists must act responsibly.

To hear more, tune into Galway Bay fm news…