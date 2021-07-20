Galway Gardaí seize €76 thousand worth of suspected cannabis in city

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí in Galway have seized €76,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb and more than €7,000 in cash following the search of a house in Galway city overnight.

At approximately 10.30pm yesterday, Gardaí attached to the Galway Divisional Drugs Unit conducted the search of a house in the Newcastle area under Operation Tara.

During the course of the search suspected cannabis herb worth €76,000 and €7,150 cash were seized.

A man in his 40’s was arrested at the scene and is currently being detained at the North Western Regional HQ under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act 1996.

The seizure forms part of Operation Tara, an enhanced national anti-drugs strategy, which was recently launched by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris.

The focus of Operation Tara is to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks involved in the importation, distribution, cultivation, production, local sale and supply of controlled drugs.