Galway Gardaí seek public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of missing man

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Galway Gardaí are seeking the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of missing man.

43 year old Fergal Guilfoyle, who has an address at Fairgreen in the city, was last seen in the Newcastle Road area of city on the 15th of December.

He is described as being 5’9″, with dark receding hair, of slight build with blue eyes.

When last seen Fergal was wearing a navy jacket, dark blue jeans and a cream beanie hat.

Gardaí say his family are very concerned for his welfare and would urge him to make contact.

Anyone with information, particularly any road users with dash cam footage of the Newcastle and University Road areas between 4am – 5am on 15th of December, are asked to contact Gardaí in Galway on 091 538 000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.