Galway Gardai satisfied reports of child abduction at city’s Christmas Market are false

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Gardai are satisfied that social media reports of a child abduction at the Christmas market are false.

It comes as Gardai received a number of calls from concerned parents and members of the public today regarding the false claim which was posted on Facebook.

Investigating Gardai have spoken to the author of the Facebook post today and it has since been removed.

Although Gardai are satisfied the report is false, parents are being advised to supervise children attending the popular market event, which draws thousand of visitors to the city each year.

The Christmas event, now in its 7th year, was launched last Friday at Eyre Square, and will remain open until Saturday December 22nd.