Galway Gardai respond to 900 reports of house parties since last March

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The owners of properties where house parties contrary to current restrictions take place will be pursued by Galway Gardai, alongside those who are found to be attending the gathering.

At the latest meeting of the Joint Policing Committee, Galway’s most senior Garda outlined the approach the force will take, as he revealed local Gardai have responded to over 800 reports of house parties breaching Covid 19 regulations since March last year.

Between the 13th March 2020 and the 19th of March this year, there were 883 reports of house parties -739 of those were in Galway City and 144 were in the Salthill area.

Since the end of January up to mid March this year, 198 Fixed Charge Notices have been issued to persons on the back of some of those incidents.

At the Galway City Joint Policing Committee Chairperson Councillor Niall McNelis queried what measures can be taken to tackle the issues that occurred last summer regarding house parties at short term letting accommodation across the City.

Chief Superintendent Tom Curley outlined that all incidents will be fully investigated to identify those responsible, including the house owner or persons leasing out a property where a party takes place.