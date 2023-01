Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí are renewing their appeal for witnesses to a road traffic collision in Tuam, after which a man in his 20s died.

Gardaí are currently investigating the single vehicle incident that occurred on the R347 near Ballyglunin just before 3AM on Christmas Eve.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tuam Garda Station on (093) 70840, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Garda Declan Mulligan has more details: