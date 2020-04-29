Galway Gardai preparing up to 80 files for DPP over breaches of COVID-19 regulations

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Gardai are preparing between 70 to 80 files for the Director of Public Prosecutions in relation to breaches of COVID 19 regulations.

Gardai will be out in force on the run up to the May bank holiday weekend as part of Operation Fanacht with 25% of the total Galway Garda resources assigned to the drive, as well as overtime shifts.

Focus areas will include popular amenities such as Eyre Square, Salthill, Connemara, Renville, Menlo Castle, Monivea Woods and Lough Corrib.

Gardai will also be monitoring public houses following a number of incidents at public houses in the North-east of the county where patrons were found on the premises.

Chief Superintendent of the Galway Garda Division Tom Curley says overall there has been a very good response from the people of Galway.

However, he says it’s a critical time and the public must comply with the measures as part of the fight against COVID-19.

And we’ll hear more from Chief Superintendent Curley and Operation Fanacht as part of FYI Galway from 5