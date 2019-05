Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Gardai have urged motorists to be vigilant after a spate of catalytic converter thefts in the city.

The thefts concern Toyota Prius cars ranging in age from 2006 to 2008.

Two thefts have been recorded in the city in recent days, with two further incidents reported in the Salthill area.

It’s understood the targeted parts are valued at up to 500 euro.

