Galway Gardaí issue public appeal ahead of St. Patrick’s Day celebrations

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Gardaí have issued an appeal to the public to adhere to COVID-19 restrictions ahead of St. Patrick’s Day.

An Garda Síochána is advising people to stay home to stay safe this St Patrick’s Day and avoid large gatherings and house parties.

It comes as the force says it continues to find people gathering in large groups at social occasions and at house parties and warns that such events put those attending, and everyone they meet afterwards, at risk of catching COVID-19.

Tomorrow, on St Patrick’s Day, more than 2,500 Gardaí will be on duty across the country with checkpoints on the approach to the city and at popular outdoor amenity areas.

Garda Alan Regan told Keith Finnegan on Galway Talks that both drivers and their adult passengers found to be in breach of the non-essential travel regulations can be fined.