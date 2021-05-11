Galway Gardaí issue appeal for missing man

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Gardaí have issued a public appeal for missing man Patrick Hibbits.

The 55 year old was last seen at around 3am in the Newcastle Road area on Sunday morning.

He is described as 5 feet 11 inches in height, of slight build, with brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, Patrick was wearing a grey and black jacket and black trousers and was walking along the Newcastle Road close to University Hospital Galway in the direction of Salthill.

Gardaí and Patrick’s family are very concerned for his welfare and would urge him to make contact.

Gardaí at Galway Garda station are asking anyone with any information, particularly any road users with dash-cam footage of the Newcastle Road area at around 3am on Sunday, to contact them on 091 538 000 or on the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.