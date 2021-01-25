Galway Gardaí issue appeal following vaccine text and call scam

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Gardaí have issued a public appeal following a text and phone call scam which falsely claims it’s part of the vaccine scheduling programme.

The text contains a hyperlink requesting personal information and credit card details in order to book a HSE vaccination slot.

A scam phone call is also in operation where victims are being asked to provide pps number and other personal details.

Galway Crime Prevention Officer Sergeant Mick Walsh has warned the HSE will never request personal details and only a GP should make contact regarding a future free vaccine…