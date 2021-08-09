Galway Gardai investigate serious assault on a woman in the city

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Gardai are appealing for witnesses to a serious assault which took place on a woman in the city over the weekend.

The woman was treated in hospital following the incident, and has since been discharged.

The incident occurred between 11.45 on Saturday night and 12.15 on Sunday morning in the vicinity of Woodquay and the Headford Road.

The Gardai would like anyone who was in the vicinity during this half hour, and who may have information to contact them.

In addition Gardaí in Galway are anxious to speak to anyone who might have video footage, including dash cam footage in this location covering this 30 minute period.

Anyone with information or who can assist Gardaí with their enquiries is asked to contact Galway Garda Station on 091 538000, that’s a Galway number 53- 8000