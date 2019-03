Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí in Galway are warning motorists to adhere to speed limits across the city and county this weekend as patrols and speed checkpoints are carried out.

The message comes as Galway Roads Policing Unit detected a motorist driving at 171 kilometres per hour on the dual carriageway in Oranmore.

Another motorist was caught driving at 194 kilometres per hour on the M18 motorway near Gort.

Gardaí say both motorists will be prosecuted.