Galway Gardai appeal to parents to ensure children are safe and can be seen on school commute

The Galway Roads Policing Unit is appealing to parents to ensure children traveling to schools across the city and county this morning are visible to drivers and other road-users.

Parents are being urged to dress their children in high-visibility gear for the daily walk to school or the bus stop, especially on darker mornings.

Gardai are also appealing to parents whose children cycle to school to ensure they are wearing high viz vests and can be clearly seen by drivers.

Inspector Conor Madden of Galway Roads Policing Unit says visibility is key to ensure vulnerable road users stay safe.