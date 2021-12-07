Galway Gardai appeal to drivers to avoid unnecessary journeys today as Storm Barra arrives

From the Galway Bay FM newsroom:

The Roads Policing Unit of Galway Gardai is appealing to drivers to avoid travelling today unless absolutely necessary as the county remains under a status orange weather warning due to Storm Barra.

An Garda Siochana says all unnecessary travel should be avoided where Red and Orange level wind warnings are in place.

Drivers are being warned that winds will make driving conditions hazardous, especially for more vulnerable road users such as cyclists, pedestrians, motorcyclists and high sided vehicles.

Inspector Conor Madden of the Galway Roads Policing Unit is urging drivers to avoid unnecessary journeys while the orange level wind warning for the county remains in place.