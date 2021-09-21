Galway Gardaí appeal for witnesses to city centre assault

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí in Mill Street are appealing for witnesses to an assault in the city centre involving a number of youths.

The incident took place at Ball Alley Lane, Eyre Square on Friday night around 11.30 when it’s alleged a male and two females were assaulted by a group of young men.

A black iphone was also stolen during the incident.

Sergeant Darragh Brown of Galway Gardai is appealing for anyone with any information to come forward – to hear more, tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour