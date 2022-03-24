Galway Gardaí appeal for information on missing city man

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Haasher Warraich.

The 24 year old has been missing from his home at the Headford Road area since Saturday (19th March).

Haasher is described as being 5 feet 10 inches in height, with a broad build, black hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, Haasher was wearing a black t-shirt and black tracksuit bottoms.

Gardaí and Hassher’s family are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Galway Garda Station 091 538000 on the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.