Galway Gardai are appealing for information following a Road Traffic Collision on the Headford Road last night.

At approximately 10.45pm, Gardaí attended at the scene of a collision involving two cars.

There were no reported injuries.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Galway Garda Station on 091 538000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.