16 July 2024

Galway Gardaí and Interpol involved in arrests regarding theft and money laundering

Galway Gardaí and Interpol have been involved in arrests regarding theft and money laundering.

Across the country, 63 people have been arrested in the joint operation with Interpol, which has been underway since April.

Gardaí and Law Enforcement Agencies in 21 countries carried out 37 searches here between April and July.

17 people have been charged, while two cars have been seized, as well as 49-thousand euro worth of goods believed to have been bought with stolen or laundered money.

17 bank accounts have been blocked under suspicion of being opened under false names.

Gardaí from Galway, Dublin, Kerry, Laois and Tipperary were involved.

