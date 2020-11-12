Galway Garda division has highest use of COVID-19 enforcement powers nationwide

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí in Galway have used their Covid-19 enforcement powers more than any other Garda division in the country.

That’s according to a new report from the Policing Authority, which shows Gardaí nationwide have used the powers 702 times since April.

Galway Gardaí accounted for 66 of those cases – the highest figure nationwide by a considerable margin.

It was followed by Cavan/Monaghan with 56, while the lowest usage of enforcement powers was recorded in Westmeath, with just 8 cases on record.

Across the North-West region, which takes in ten counties including Galway, there’s been 14, 237 checkpoints conducted since April.

The figures come as the Policing Authority has warned it may be some time before Gardai are able to issue fines to people found breaching Covid-19 rules.

103 of those were recorded over the past month.

In that time almost 18 thousand checkpoints were conducted in that time, while over 12 thousand visits were made to licensed premises.

Gardai have not provided the policing authority with a break down of the powers that have been used since April.

Just over 2 weeks ago, a system where gardai could issue on the spot fines to people caught breaching covid-19 rules was signed into law.

However, these powers are still not in force.

The Polcing Authority says there is still some work required to actually implement the system of fines.

It’s also warned it could be some time before members of the force are able to issue fines to people breaching restrictions.

Overall the authority says level 5 restrictions have been comprehensively observed by the public so far.