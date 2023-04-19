Galway Garda Chief very concerned over lack of new Gardaí to division

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Galway Garda Chief has expressed his serious concern over the lack of new Gardaí being allocated to the Galway division.

Chief Superintendent Gerry Roche says two years ago, every big division was getting 10 to 12 new recruits every three to four months.

But he says now, they’re getting little to nothing in the same timeframe, despite considerable numbers of upcoming retirements.

Speaking to Sally-Ann Barrett, Chief Superintendent Roche expressed hope the ongoing national recruitment campaign will be successful.

But he said that’ll take time, and it’ll be some time more before they see the benefits.