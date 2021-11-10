Galway Garda chief says no reports of ‘needle spiking’ reported across Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Chief Superintendent of Galway Garda Division has confirmed there’s been no cases of ‘needle spiking’ reported across Galway to date.

The matter was raised at County Joint Policing Committee level by Councillor Daithi Ó Culain, who noted significant concern in the community over the practice.

Chief Superintendent Tom Curley gave a straight to the point response, stating that no such cases have been reported.

It comes as Minister Simon Harris last week claimed needle spiking is an increasingly “worrying phenomenon” and said the issue is now “beginning to take hold” in Ireland.