Galway Garda Chief says drugs “biggest challenge” facing force locally

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Chief Superintendent of the Galway Garda Division has acknowledged that drugs are the biggest challenge facing the force locally.

At a meeting of the City Joint Policing this week, Gerry Roche said it’s very widespread and the money involved is astronomical.

He added there’s a lot more work to be done and Gardaí are working on a new strategy to tackle those involved in the drugs trade at all levels.

It was noted that the Divisional Drugs Unit are targetting one specific gang in particular – though there are a lot of small operations, including those targetting students.

A warning was given that Gardaí will pursue everyone involved to the very end and prosecute at any opportunity.

Chief Superintendent Gerry Roche says drugs are endemic across all age groups and levels of society.