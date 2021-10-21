Galway Garda chief says action will be taken against speed vans blocking public footpaths in city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Garda Chief Superintendent Tom Curley has stated that action will be taken against GoSafe speed vans blocking public footpaths in Galway City.

The matter was raised at this week’s meeting of the City Joint Policing Committee by Councillor Alan Cheevers.

He expressed frustration as he outlined how private GoSafe vans continue to operate on public footpaths, including at Monivea Road and Newcastle.

Superintendent Tom Curley accepted the issue has been raised previously, and said Gardaí have never given permission for these vehicles to park in this manner.

He gave an assurance they are not above the law and Gardai will act on any reports they receive from the public – and said he was disappointed this is still happening.

Councillor Cheevers says these GoSafe vans have been using footpaths for far too long.