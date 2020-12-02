Galway Garda Chief questioned on use of spit hoods

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Galway Garda Chief Superintendent has been questioned on the use of spit hoods in the county.

Galway West Independent TD Catherine Connolly raised the issue at this week’s meeting of the Joint Policing Committee.

Tom Curley confirmed spit hoods have been used in Galway.

However the Garda Chief said he could not go into cases as many are pending before the courts.

He also told the meeting that since March, between 60 to 70 files have been sent to the DPP in relation to various breaches of COVID 19 regulations.

He said these covered a range of incidents including house parties and attendance at public houses.

The Garda Chief stressed that policing is carried out in accordance with guidelines with the 4E approach of engage, explain and encourage, in the first instance.

Deputy Connolly queried how spit hoods are being used and also asked for a breakdown of powers in relation to COVID-19 – to hear more, tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…