Galway Garda Chief denies claims Salthill Garda Station being “downgraded by stealth”

Share story:

The Galway Garda Chief is denying claims that Salthill Garda Station is being “downgraded by stealth”.

The accusation was made at a meeting of the City Joint Policing Committee today, by member Councillor Donal Lyons.

The public office at Salthill Garda Station now closes at 10pm – though the station itself remains operational throughout the night.

But Councillor Lyons forecast it was the first of many future cuts and claimed there’s been a downgrading of staff to just a core level of Gardaí.

But Chief Superintendant Gerry Roche refuted the claims – saying it remains a very important and fully resourced station.

After the meeting, he told David Nevin there are no plans whatsoever for any “downgrades”.