16 October 2023

Galway Garda Chief denies claims Salthill Garda Station being “downgraded by stealth”

The Galway Garda Chief is denying claims that Salthill Garda Station is being “downgraded by stealth”.

The accusation was made at a meeting of the City Joint Policing Committee today, by member Councillor Donal Lyons.

The public office at Salthill Garda Station now closes at 10pm – though the station itself remains operational throughout the night.

But Councillor Lyons forecast it was the first of many future cuts and claimed there’s been a downgrading of staff to just a core level of Gardaí.

But Chief Superintendant Gerry Roche refuted the claims – saying it remains a very important and fully resourced station.

After the meeting, he told David Nevin there are no plans whatsoever for any “downgrades”.

