12 September 2023

Galway Garda Chief assures public calm will be restored to the city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Galway Garda Chief Superintendant has given a full and clear assurance to the public that calm will be restored to the city following the horrific broad daylight bursts of violence of recent weeks.

Chief Superintendant Gerry Roche says everyone involved in these incidents of criminality will be pursued to the nth degree, and they have had considerable success to date.

The Garda Chief says his budgets have been well blown in the investigations into these crimes and he will have no hesitation in seeking more resources if necessary.

The most shocking incident took place at Galway Shopping Centre after 6 on Sunday evening and video footage was widely shared on social media.

Speaking to Keith Finnegan on Galway Talks, Gerry Roche is unequivocal in his message that every single incident will be investigated.

He states those involved will be brought before the courts and will serve long sentences in jail.

