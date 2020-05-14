Galway game developer to launch world’s first online multi-player reality TV show

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

A Galway game developer is to launch the worlds first online multi-player reality TV show later this month.

Mervue based studio 9th Impact has created an interactive Big Brother mobile game that will feature a real life prize fund for the winner.

Players can become virtual housemates, experiencing life as a Big Brother contestant where they will connect with and play against other people from across the country

The Galway studio has teamed up with Dutch-based media company Endemol to produce the mobile game.

