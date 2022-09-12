Galway Gaeltacht joins major European trainee and employment programme

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gaeltacht communities across Ireland, including in Galway, have joined a European-wide trainee and employment programme.

Eurodyssey allows young people between 18 and 30 years of age to take up work opportunities across the continent for up to seven months.

The programme was founded in 1985 and since then has helped over ten thousand people find high-quality training programmes.

Máire Mairéad Ní Bhiadha of Údaras na Gaeltachta says it has 3 main benefits for Gaeltacht regions.

