From Galway Bay FM newsroom- Galway Gaeltacht host families are to benefit from the Language Learners Scheme grants.

Gaeltacht courses of at least 3 days will benefit from grants from the Irish language learners scheme.

Minister Jack Chambers announced the measure today, which will aim to assist the recovery of the Irish language sector.

Families who provide accommodation for students attending such courses will be able to avail of the supports for this year only.