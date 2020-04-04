Galway Gaeltacht companies to share in €800K fund

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gaeltacht companies across Galway are to share in a new €800 thousand fund approved by Udaras Na Gaeltachta.

The funding was approved during a historic meeting of the Udaras Board – which was forced to sit online due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

A number of projects were approved in four counties, which will result in 24 new jobs at Gaeltacht companies in Galway, Mayo, Donegal and Kerry.

Also approved was a Covid-19 business support fund worth €135 thousand, to provide practical support to Gaeltacht businesses under pressure as a result of Covid-19.

Udaras Na Gaeltacht says it is acutely aware of the significant pressures Gaeltacht are currently facing and the personal sacrifices being made by communities nationwide.

It says it’s committed to making every effort and support possible available to all sectors of the Gaeltacht during the ongoing crisis, to mitigate the negative effects as much as is possible.