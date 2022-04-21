Galway GAA partners with HSE to promote “West Be Well” initiative

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway GAA will this week launch a new partnership with HSE Community Healthcare West to promote online mental health platform, “West Be Well’

“West Be Well” is a comprehensive resource of wellbeing, mental health promotion and suicide prevention initiatives and organisations across Galway, Mayo and Roscommon.

The new partnership will be launched at the Connacht Senior Football Championship quarter-final at MacHale Park on Sunday at 4pm.

Further details can be found at www.WestBeWell.ie