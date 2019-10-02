Galway GAA county board to meet with Supermac’s over sponsorship spend

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

The chairperson of Galway GAA County Board says the group will meet with Supermac’s over the coming days to discuss its spend on sponsorship.

It comes as Supermac’s posted a statement on social media last night calling on Galway County GAA Board to clarify how the sponsorship money of 1.6 million euro it has provided over the last five years has been spent.

In a statement posted on its website and on Twitter last night, Supermac’s revealed that it raised financial concerns with the Galway County Board four years ago and pointed out that investigations have taken place into the finances of Galway GAA.

Speaking on Galway Talks, Chairperson of the County Board Pat Kearney said the group will meet with Supermac’s over the issue in the coming days.

He stressed sponsorship is spent on the preparation of teams in areas such as training, travel, meals professional support and accommodation.

A spokesperson for Supermac’s states the county board has not yet reached out to schedule a meeting regarding the sponsor’s concerns.

For more on this story, tune into the Galway Bay fm news….