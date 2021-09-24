Galway Funeral Director warns families of importance of home security

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway Funeral Director is warning families about the importance of home security at times of bereavement.

Tony Williams of Dignity Funeral Care in Loughrea and Portumna says criminals are always looking for opportunities to capitalise on people’s bereavement.

It’s been reported this week that burglars in south Dublin were found to be going through the RIP.ie website to target dead people’s empty homes while grieving families attend funerals.

The incident has prompted warnings for those who are bereaved to be aware of providing too much detail when it comes to online notices.

Tony Williams says undertakers have been aware of this issue for quite some time and try to warn families of their vulnerability