Galway former Debenhams workers to join protest outside Dáil in bid to progress Bill

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Ex-Debenhams Galway workers will join others from the chain’s former outlets nationwide as they gather at the gates of the Dáil at midday to demand the Oireachtas quickly passes the so-called “Debenhams Bill.”

The Bill, which seeks to put workers first when liquidators make payouts, was passed last May but was frozen for 12 months – until today.

140 jobs were lost in Galway when Debenhams closed in April 2020, with over 1,000 people nationwide let go after the company began the process to enter liquidation.

It’s been argued the workers in Galway have collectively given over 300 years of service to the company.

People Before Profit TD Mick Barry says it’s time to push the Bill through.