Galway Bay fm newsroom – Five Galway eateries won titles at this year’s Food Awards Ireland, which took place this week.

Doing the double, Roots Café Bar Shop were named both the Connacht champion and Overall winner for Cafe/Bistro of the Year.

Restuarant Gigi’s at the G Hotel took home Hotel Restaurant of the Year, while Best Italian Establishment went to Il Vicolo in the city.

Other winners of the 6th year of the awards in Ireland include Tuco’s Taqueria and John Keogh’s Gastropub.