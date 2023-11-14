Galway Bay FM

14 November 2023

~1 minutes read

Galway Flying Club vying for national Aviation Industry Award

Share story:
Galway Flying Club vying for national Aviation Industry Award

Galway Flying Club has been shortlisted in this year’s Aviation Industry Awards.

The club, based at Galway Airport, is up for an award in the General & Sport Aviation Category, having won it twice previously.

Galway Flying Club was founded in Oranmore 77 years ago, making it the longest-operating flying club in the country.

It will represent the West at the gala awards at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Santry, on November 30th.

Share story:

Feature: OPW Minister visits Clarinbridge to witness destruction caused by Storm Debi

OPW Minister Patrick O Donovan was in Galway this morning to witness first hand some of the devastation caused by Storm Debi. He visited the worst hit are...

Two house burglaries in Moylough on same day

Gardai are investigating two house burglaries in the Moylough area which took place on the same day The first one took place at Brierfield North on Thursd...

Gardai investigate string of burglaries at Gort businesses

Gardai are investigating a string of burglaries at Gort businesses over a two day period The first one occurred at Bridge Street between last Wednesday at...

SIPTU leader tells Galway conference Ireland needs a new economic model

SIPTU leader and city native Joe Cunningham has told a delegates national conference in Galway that Ireland needs a new economic model The speech, deliver...