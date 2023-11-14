Galway Flying Club vying for national Aviation Industry Award

Galway Flying Club has been shortlisted in this year’s Aviation Industry Awards.

The club, based at Galway Airport, is up for an award in the General & Sport Aviation Category, having won it twice previously.

Galway Flying Club was founded in Oranmore 77 years ago, making it the longest-operating flying club in the country.

It will represent the West at the gala awards at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Santry, on November 30th.