Galway Flower and Garden Club to host demonstration on Tuesday

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Galway Flower and Garden Club is back in action after a long break due to Covid restrictions this Tuesday when Samantha Foran, the well known Galway-based flower arranger, will give a demonstration titled ‘Spring Treasures’.

The demonstration will be held on Tuesday at 8pm, in the Menlo Park Hotel.

Samantha will create a number of arrangements, highlighting the beauty of spring flowers and foliage.

All arrangements will be raffled at the end of the evening.

The demonstration is open to members and non members.