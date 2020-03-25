Galway fishermen’s co-op condemn recent port blockades

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

The Galway and Aran Fishermen’s CO-OP has condemned the blockades of two fishing ports by local fishermen in the south of the country this week.

Fishermen in Dingle, and Castletownbere in Cork, blockaded the entrance to piers in order to prevent French and Spanish crews from off loading their catch and accessing the towns.

The locals claim the action was taken due to fears of the European crews spreading the coronavirus.

The Galway and Aran Co-op has joined with six of the country’s largest fishing organisations to condemn the move.

The organisations say that such blockades will only damage the Irish fishing Industry in the long run.

Under new government restrictions, all vessels entering Irish ports must provide a ‘Maritime Declaration of Health’ in tandem with abiding by existing HSE guidelines.