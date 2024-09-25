Galway first in Europe for Student Friendliness

Share story:

Galway has ranked first in Europe for Student Friendliness.

It’s also ranked third in the 50 Best Student Cities in Europe, behind Prague and Heidelberg.

The survey is carried out by the group known as The Campus Advisor, a higher education opinion platform.

Its findings are the result of extensive analysis of over 17,000 ratings, reviews, and surveys submitted by students online.

Key factors include the proportion of students in the population, the academic environment, cost of living, cultural diversity, nightlife, public transport, amenities and safety.

It covers the period June 2023 to June 2024.